It has been more than 32 years since Mattie Stamps was found dead, but her absence is still felt by her family.

"I've always been told that she was a very great woman, an awesome mother. Just a joy to be around," says Chirlonca Pleas, Stamps' granddaughter.

Pleas recalls being around 13 years old when her mother first explained why she'd never met her grandma.

"It was actually very terrifying to hear something like this," says Pleas. "I remember her pretty much telling me that my grandmother was killed execution style."

GBI Special Agent Blair Sassnett thumbs through the thick case file that belongs to Stamps.

"It was normal for her to return home after work, and she never returned home," says Sassnett.

Late on the evening of October 7, 1986, Mattie Stamps, a 44-year-old mother of two called home to let her family know she was leaving work at The Peach County Nursing Home on Bluebird Boulevard.

The next morning her husband called authorities when he realized she'd never returned. Three days later, investigators found Stamps' car behind a restaurant in Perry.

"The vehicle was locked up and there were no items that determined there was any foul play involved," says Sassnett.

The clock ticked as investigators searched for more clues. Then, weeks later -- a break in the case.

About 15 miles from where she was last seen, investigators found her body in an "undeveloped subdivision" in Macon County with a gunshot wound to the head.

"She was found undressed, wearing only one sock on her foot," says Sassnett.

"It's not like I hadn't heard of things or seen things on television, you know, all gruesome and everything, but to actually hear that it's happened in my family just kind of hit home," says Pleas.

Sassnett says investigators couldn't complete a sexual assault test, or find any viable DNA on Stamps' severely decomposed body, evidence that may have helped link someone to the case.

Sassnett says following leads only gets more difficult as time passes.

"It makes it frustrating because of things you can't get done because of people who have since passed away or tracking down people who no longer live in the area," says Sassnett.

As for Mattie's family, they say she's "the missing puzzle piece," her absence trickling down pain to each generation.

"My family probably wouldn't be so torn if my grandmother was still living -- to be honest, I think all of our lives would be completely different," says Pleas.

If you know anything about what happened to Mattie Stamps, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 13 Office at 478-987-4545.

