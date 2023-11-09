'Until someone is held accountable': Neighbors are speaking up about a dangerous intersection

In August, two car accidents "identical" to each other happened at the Booth Road & Creek Crossing Drive intersection. Now, neighbors want accountability and action.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Neighbors in Houston County are speaking up about an intersection they're calling "dangerous" since two nearly identical accidents in August.

The visibility issues on Booth Road in Warner Robins are causing problems for drivers exiting the Hidden Creek Estates neighborhood.

The two roads leading out of the neighborhood, Creek Crossing Drive and Hidden Creek Circle, have obstructed views because of the overgrowth of plants, tall weeds and shrubbery.

That's causing problems for commuters and neighbors like Taylor Gundlach and Meri Hamilton.

"The problem is they're not tending to it," Gundlach said.

Every morning, Gundlach takes the same road to his job in Vienna as a district conservationist for the farm services agency.

He moved in 2021 for his job and decided to settle in Warner Robins. Around this time, he also bought a new car for himself to replace his Ford F-150 with a used 2018 Nissan Rogue, "to save on gas mileage."

It never had any problems, he said. "Until it was totaled."

On the morning of Aug. 25, Gundlach was on his way to work, not even a minute outside his complex, when he was T-boned by a pickup truck driving east on Booth Road while he was stopped at the Creek Crossing Drive intersection.

"After the adrenaline wore off, it started to hurt pretty bad for a week, week and a half," he said. "I was shaking, scared."

He had to get a new car and replace the Nissan that he paid off in 2022 after having it for only a year fully paid off.

"I've been driving since I was 16 and I'm 33 now, and this is my first accident," he said.

With an added financial burden, Gundlach is frustrated.

"Especially because I'm going to have to start paying back my student loans in less than a month... [also] now have to carry a car payment that I didn't have to carry before," he said.

"I was told by the officer there was an identical accident the week before," Gundlach said.

Gundlach and Hamilton say both roads of their neighborhood that intersect with Booth have obscured views.

"You can barley see right, and you can't see left," Gundlach said.

Hamilton, a mother, says she learned from the city after reaching out that the land is privately owned.

Through her own research, Hamilton redirected her grievances to get in contact with the owner of the property, Livingston Properties, according to property records.

She called and reached out to Livingston Properties before knocking on the door of their offices. Hamilton says she was met with no response.

Upon arriving at the offices in a plaza in 1109 Russell Parkway, Hamilton said she met a "young man [who] didn't really say much."

"I gave him the rundown of the issues," she said in a text. "He took down my name and number and said someone would get back to me but I haven't heard back from anyone as of yet."

When 13WMAZ approached the offices, we did not see anyone around the offices, parked outside nor in the building.

After a handful of phone calls and a detailed message on voicemail was left, we went to the other listed address on the property records website at 1512 Watson Boulevard.

There were no offices indicating Livingston Properties was present at the Watson Boulevard address.

"Am I angry? Yes," Gundlach said. "But they're kind of a nameless, faceless corporation. So am I angry-- yes. At anyone in particular? Just angry at the situation, in general."