Upcoming Amazon series 'The Underground Railroad' features scenes at Macon's Terminal Station

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon’s Terminal Station is about to be on display for the world to see once again when a new Amazon series debuts Friday, May 14.

According to a release from the Macon Transit Authority, group scenes from the series ‘Underground Railroad,’ were partially shot there.

The 10-episode series is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning fictional novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead.

It follows the story of two slaves who escape from their Georgia plantation by following the Underground Railroad, but there’s a twist… it imagines an alternate history where the railroad is a legitimate rail system.

The TV series, which has been in the works for almost five years now, is directed by Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins.

Jenkins is the writer and producer of both Moonlight, the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 2017, and the acclaimed adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’

The series was filmed entirely in Georgia, with scenes in Macon being shot in Feb. 2020.

Then, later this summer, Marvel’s Black Widow will premiere. Scenes for that film were also shot at Terminal Station.