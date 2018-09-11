UPDATE, 8:40 p.m.:

24-year-old Ashley Stout from Canton was traveling on I-75 north at 6:48 p.m. Stout hydroplaned and hit the outer guardrail. Stout's car went across all lanes before striking the inner guardrail. She came to a stop in the center of the lanes.

No other cars were involved in the wreck.

Stout was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

A 4-car bumper-to-bumper wreck happened shortly after. No one was injured.

----------------

UPDATE, 7:50 p.m.:

Bibb deputies say one person in the accident has minor injuries and another person was taken to the hospital. They expect the wreck to clear around 9 p.m.

-------------

According to Georgia 511, an accident is blocking all lanes on Interstate 75 North near Riverside Drive in Macon.

The wreck is expected to be cleared around 9 p.m.

We are working to gather more details and will have more information as it comes in.

© 2018 WMAZ