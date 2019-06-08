Macon-Bibb fire crews are battling a fire at Green Meadows Townhouses.

WMAZ

According Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night about an apartment complex fire on Log Cabin Drive. He says heavy fire was seen burning from the back of the building. 17 apartment units were destroyed and 50 people are displaced.

Riggins says 8-9 crews worked to stop the fire, and now it is under control.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

