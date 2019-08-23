UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, at around 5:30 p.m., firefighters were called to ABC Supply Co. on Delta Drive off Industrial Park Drive. When they arrived, they found the fire in the middle of the building and lots of propane tanks, which started to explode once they made it to the scene.

Riggins says toxic fumes are in the air. He says the fire is under control, but there are still hot spots emitting smoke.

No one was injured in the fire. All employees left once firefighters arrived.

Riggins also says three firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, and were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for treatment.

-----------

Bibb County crews are fighting a fire near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

The fire is at the ABC Supply Co. plant on Delta Drive off Industrial Park Drive. It is a roofing company that distributes siding, windows and other select exterior and interior building products, tools and related supplies.

That's according to fire investigator Ben Gleaton.

So far, there's no word on injuries or on the cause of the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this story when more details are available.