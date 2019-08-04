MACON, Ga. — UPDATE | Bibb County's coroner is asking for the public's help in finding the next of kin for a man found dead Monday morning.

He said J.D. Parker had an extensive medical history and apparently died of natural causes. He described Parker as a 63-year-old white male.

He was found dead at his home on Rocky Creek Road after he failed to show up for work.

Anybody with information on Parker can call Jones at (478) 256-6716.

The coroner says the death is still under investigation.

Bibb investigators are asking questions after a man was found dead in his home Monday.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the victim was a 63-year-old man.

Deputies initially went to the home in the 1700-block of Rocky Creek Road after the man’s employer said he did not report to work.

Jones says there was no visible trauma to the body and no signs of forced entry to the home.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.