UPDATE: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Cook was arrested on Saturday around 6 a.m. in Monroe County, Florida.

Sheriff Howard Sills says he entered the tag for Cook's truck into the system and a deputy going northbound on US 1 met Cook going southbound.

The deputy's truck had a tag reader, which alerted the deputy that the pickup was wanted.

Cook is in the Monroe County Jail in Key West, Florida waiting to extradited back to Putnam County. Once he waives formal extradition, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office will do pick him up next week.

A Putnam County ticket broker convicted of theft in a case from last September is now a wanted man.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, 56-year-old Jeff Cook did not surrender at the jail at 9 a.m. as his sentence required him to.

As such, he is now wanted on charges of escape.

He was convicted on Oct. 30, 2018 of 9 counts of misdemeanor theft by taking in a case involving the distribution of UGA-Notre Dame tickets in 2017.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail and nine years of probation. He was also supposed to pay $8,250 to the 9 victims, and is banned from UGA athletic events and property.

Sheriff Sills says he might be in a gray 4-door 2016 Chevy Colorado pickup truck with tag #BVB0544.

Anyone who knows Cook’s location should call 706-485-8557.

