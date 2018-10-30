UPDATE, 9 p.m.:

According to Captain Jimmy Hollis with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, a vacant structure on Peacock Street was caught on fire.

He says the blaze was put out around 8 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews are fighting large fire on 2573 Peacock Street off Eisenhower Parkway and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Macon.

Bibb County deputies say they believe the fire is burning in a vacant lot.

