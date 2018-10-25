UPDATE 7:30 a.m.:

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the victim was 40-year-old Darrell Carson of Roberta, Georgia.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man lost control of his Chevy Impala while driving on I-75 southbound Wednesday night in Macon.

Deputies say he drove into the center median concrete barrier near the Hartley Bridge overpass. He was pronounced dead at Navicent Health Medical Center.

At 12:30 a.m., authorities had not yet released his name while they notify next of kin.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ