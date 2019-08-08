CORDELE, Ga. — UPDATE, 9 p.m.:

Escaped inmate James Doyle Moss has been captured in Adel, Georgia according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a Wilcox State Prison inmate who walked off from work detail in Cordele.

According to a Facebook post around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a lookout was issued for James Doyle Moss.

He’s a 39-year-old white male, around 5’6” tall and 195 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

They’re warning anyone who sees Moss to not attempt to catch him, instead call 911 or 404-291-8118.

A vehicle was also given on the lookout, a black Toyota Camry with Georgia tag #RSD3905.

According to prison records, Moss has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2012 that includes convictions for burglary, meth possession, fleeing police and obstruction.

