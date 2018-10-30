UPDATE: Five people were injured -- one critically -- after an accident involving a semi-truck and four other cars on Highway 49 Tuesday morning.

According to Deputy Robert Land, traffic was backed up for bridge construction and there was a flag person stopping traffic at the time of the accident.

He says the semi-truck was coming up the hill towards Macon and didn't stop in time, hitting one vehicle and causing a chain reaction.

----------------

Right now, a wreck is backing up traffic on Highway 49 in Jones County.

It happened near the Jones County recreation fields and Mattie Wells Elementary School.

So far there's no word on injuries, but the Georgia Department of Transportation says multiple vehicles are involved.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible. GDOT is reporting the scene will not be clear until around 1 p.m.

13WMAZ has a crew on the way and we'll update this story when more details are available.

