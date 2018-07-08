UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:

The Warner Robins Fire Department says that the flames are under control at Castaways at Hidden Harbor Apartments. There were no injuries. Crews will continue to monitor the fire during the night.

----------

Right now, the Warner Robins Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Castaways at Hidden Harbor Apartments in Warner Robins.

Crews battling fire at Warner Robins apartment complex

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the apartment complex located at 501 Leisure Lake Drive.

At least 6 fire trucks and more than two dozen firefighters are battling the blaze, which is burning in the C building of the complex.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

