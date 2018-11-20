A Georgia College professor and her teenage daughter are dead after a crash in Jones County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near the Baldwin County line.

Investigators say an F-150 Pickup driven by 38-year-old Howard Massengale of Jones County was heading south when he crossed the center line.

Investigators say he ran one car off the road and then hit the car behind that head-on.

44-year-old Jennifer Hammack and her daughter, 15-year-old Erica Luca, were killed in the crash.

Hammack was an associate professor of Criminal Justice at Georgia College. The driver of the truck was airlifted from the scene and is being treated for a broken pelvis.

Investigators say they are still gathering information before they consider filing any charges.

