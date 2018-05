Update: 8:01 p.m.

Parson says police have the gunman in custody. She says they did not find anyone else inside.

------

Warner Robins Police are responding to a gunman barricaded inside a home on Garmon Street.

That's according to Police Spokesperson Jennifer Parson.

She says they believe the gunman could have been involved in a potential kidnapping.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as we get them.

© 2018 WMAZ