UPDATE: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Captain Daniel Williams with the Warner Robins Fire Department says the likely cause of the fire is a lightning strike.

Williams says lightning possibly struck copper water lines leading to water heaters in the wall between apartments C18 and C19.

Damage to the first floor was mostly from water and smoke. All 20 units are a total loss.

Out of 20 units, 17 were occupied. There were no injuries reported.

UPDATE, 10:30 p.m.:

According to Fire Chief Ross Moulton, the fire started just before 6 p.m.

At its peak, he said flames reached more than 75 feet in the air.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.

Moulton said no one was injured, but the twenty units in apartment block 'C' were completely destroyed.

No other apartment blocks were damaged.

Lacosta Sanders said he was at home in his apartment in the 'C' block when the fire started.

He said some of his keepsakes are lost forever, but he's grateful to have escaped unhurt.

"My degrees and a lot of other people's stuff didn't make it out, but we're alive and that's all that really matters," said Sanders.

Moulton said the fire took about 90 minutes to get under control, but firefighters will be on scene throughout the night to monitor the scene.

He didn't immediately know what caused the fire.

The Red Cross was at the apartment complex offering help to those who lost their homes.

UPDATE, 8:30 p.m.:

The Warner Robins Fire Department says that the flames are under control at Castaways at Hidden Harbor Apartments. There were no injuries. Crews will continue to monitor the fire during the night.

----------

Right now, the Warner Robins Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Castaways at Hidden Harbor Apartments in Warner Robins.

Crews battling fire at Warner Robins apartment complex

Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the apartment complex located at 501 Leisure Lake Drive.

At least 6 fire trucks and more than two dozen firefighters are battling the blaze, which is burning in the C building of the complex.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

