UPDATE: According to Jennifer Parson with WRPD, the lockdown has ended and the school is back to normal operations.

Parson also confirmed the search is over, and that she does not know what led to the shots fired call that officers were responding to.

----------------

Northside High School in Warner Robins is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a nearby shooting.

Warner Robins police said they have no further details on the shooting, which happened on Ravenwood Way.

Police say they're looking for a suspect in neighborhoods near the school.

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story.

© 2018 WMAZ