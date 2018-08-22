UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Waqar Ali died at Navicent Health at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday due to his injuries from the shooting.

It's the third killing in Macon within 8 days.

Another store clerk, Alpeshkumar Prajapati, was fatally shot at the Gulf Mart on Napier Avenue last Tuesday, and 18-year-old Dakwaun Faulks died Sunday after being shot in the back.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

--------------------------------------------------------------

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in an armed robbery at a Macon store Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Market Place #5 Store located at 2006 Vineville Avenue.

The release says a man came into the store as the clerk was leaving. The man shot the clerk, Waqar Ali, in the chest and ran away.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ