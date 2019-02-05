UPDATE, 11:40 p.m.:

According to Chief Matthew Moye with Montezuma Fire and Emergency Services, around 8:30 p.m., a worker at the plant was working with a machine that separates cotton from the husks when it caught on fire. The worker tried to put it out with an extinguisher before calling 911.

Moye says fire crews were on scene within 3 minutes, and the fire was put out by 9:30 p.m. Firefighters have been trying to put out hotspots since then.

Moye also says much of the inside of the building was coated with an oily substance from the machine, which made the building go up in flames quickly. He says structurally, the building is OK except for the roof, and the inside of the building did not take much damage. There were no injuries.

---------

UPDATE, 11 p.m.:

Shawn McGrath with Macon County Fire and Rescue says the fire happened on Furst McNess Company grounds on Hamilton Road.

Firefighters on the scene say much of the building was on fire but they’ve been able to contain it. They are not sure what may have started the fire.

----------

The Montezuma Fire Department is battling a major fire near the airport and Hamilton Road area.

That's according to a post on the Montezuma Police Department's Facebook page. Police are warning people to stay away from the area. No additional details were given and no estimate on when area would be clear.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.