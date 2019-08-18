A man died overnight after a motorcycle accident in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Leon Ward Jr. was going west on Mercer University Drive in a Lexus RX350.

As he made a left turn into the Macon Mall, he collided with a motorcyclist going eastbound.

The motorcyclist, identified as 46-year-old Stacey Harris, was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition and he later died just after midnight Sunday, according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones

Ward is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the accident can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

