UPDATE: A Macon store clerk died after being shot at a store this morning.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said the clerk was shot once and died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health around 9 a.m.

The victim's name has not been released.

A convenience store clerk was shot while opening the store Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8 a.m. at the Gulf Food Mart on Napier Avenue.

He says two unknown men came in and the clerk was shot.

After the shooting, the two men ran away.

Investigators are trying to figure out what lead to the shooting and if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

