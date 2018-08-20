UPDATE: A Macon teen shot and killed Sunday night had gotten out of jail the day before his fatal shooting, according to a Bibb County jail registry.

It says he was taken to jail on aggravated assault charges Thursday and released Saturday morning.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says Dakwaun Faulks was shot in the left side of his back, and he died at the hospital around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators are still working to figure out where the shooting happened.

His death is being investigated as the 25th homicide in Bibb County in 2018.

----------------------

A man's death in the Medical Center, Navicent Health emergency room is being investigated as a homicide.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley identified the victim as 18-year-old DaKwaun Faulks.

Miley says Faulks' grandmother told him that he left the house to play basketball.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out where the shooting happened and the events that lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

