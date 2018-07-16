UPDATE: Sheriff Danny Brannen says the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a shots fired call at the home on N. Lumpkin Street around 5 p.m Sunday.

He says when deputies got to the scene, they found Willie Miller III with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Brannen says earlier Sunday, Miller and a resident of the home at 127 N. Lumpkin Street-- Eddie Reese -- had gotten into a fight.

When Reese returned home later, he saw Miller on his front porch and shot him with a pistol, according to the sheriff.

Miller was reportedly unarmed. Reese is now charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a stolen firearm during commission of a felony.

-----------

One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Pulaski County on Sunday afternoon.

According to GBI Special Agent Scott Whitley, a man who lives at 127 North Lumpkin Street shot and killed another man inside the home before 5:30 p.m.

Whitley says the male victim did not live in that house.

GBI agents are still investigating what caused the shooting and are conducting interviews with those involved.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen requested help from the GBI Sunday afternoon and Whitley says Brannen is handling further media inquires.

© 2018 WMAZ