Warner Robins — Warner Robins Police have now identified both the suspect and deceased in Tuesday night’s homicide on Maplewood Drive.

They say they responded to a shots fired call with one victim around 7:40 p.m. in the 600-block of Maplewood Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found the body of 29-year-old Natasha Reyes with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, 38-year-old Rodney Helms, was arrested at the EZ Food Mart on Feagin Mill Road shortly after.

Helms is charged with her murder, as well as aggravated assault. He is being held without bond, and additional charges are possible.

Officers believe the two knew each other prior to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information can call Det. Dokes or Det. Clark at 478-302-5380.

