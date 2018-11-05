UPDATE:

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Chad Michael Bilow of Lizella.

---------------

A man discovered a body in Lizella, when he was leaving for work Friday morning.

Bibb County's Coroner, Lonnie Miley called this death a homicide.

The body was lying on Dixon Road with gunshot wounds to the head, according to sheriff's office. The victim is a 21-year-old man from Lizella.

Authorities found the body in a ditch with a head wound, according to Bibb County's Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

The scene for his investigation is now clear.

© 2018 WMAZ