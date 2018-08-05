The victim in the fatal motorcycle accident has been identified as 46-year-old James Montgomery II, according to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

One person is dead after a motorcycle accident on Interstate 16 Westbound, according to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it appears to be a single vehicle wreck.

The Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area and to get off at Exit 2 Coliseum Drive.

