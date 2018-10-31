UPDATE: An updated release from the Bibb Sheriff's Office identifies another teen charged with killing Davis Tuesday night.

He is identified as 16-year-old Troy Jackson. He is being held in the Youth Detention Center on a murder charge. A mugshot is not available.

----------------------

A Macon man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old Tuesday night.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office identifies the suspect as 18-year-old Jamon Jackson.

They say deputies responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Warpath Road and Manson Road, near Bowden Golf Course, around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Kendrick Davis lying in the road with multiple gunshots.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital by Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Investigators say Davis was walking down Warpath Road when Jackson allegedly drive by and gunned him down.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

