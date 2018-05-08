UPDATE: Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says surveillance camera footage shows a man walking out of the store before falling and hitting his head on the concrete.

His death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Chief Coroner Leon Jones has not released the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

-------------

Bibb investigators are on their way to a gas station in east Macon after a man's body was found Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a dead body at the QuickZip on Jeffersonville Road, but could not say if it was being investigated as a homicide yet.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones also confirmed he was called to the scene.

This is a developing story and this will be updated as more information is available.

© 2018 WMAZ