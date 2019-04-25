UPDATE, 11:20 p.m.:

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, Macon-Bibb Fire Department got a call about two structure fires. Riggins says the fire spread to a third home.

PHOTOS: Multiple homes damaged, 4 firefighters injured in downtown Macon fire Multiple homes damaged, 4 firefighters injured in downtown Macon fire

There were people were inside the home, and everyone got out safely.

Four firefighters were injured and sent to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. There is no update on their injuries at this time.

No residents inside the home were seriously injured. Riggins recommends people not stay in the street inhaling the smoke.

Riggins says crews will be at the scene throughout the night handling the damage, but they believe the fire is contained for now.

Macon-Bibb fire crews are battling a large house fire located at Orange and High Street in downtown Macon.

Our Sabrina Burse is at the scene. Stay with 13WMAZ for updated as they come in.