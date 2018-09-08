UPDATE: Friday, 4 p.m.

The boil advisory has been lifted, according to a city of Warner Robins news release.

-------------------------------------------------------

A boil water advisory for around 200 homes in Warner Robins was issued Thursday morning after a 12" water main break.

Dan Walker with the Houston County Water Authority said the break happened in the Peach Blossom area near Feagin Mill Road, and that the advisory is just a precaution until the water department has time to run bacteria tests and ensure it’s safe for consumption.

Walker recommended people bring water to a rolling boil for several minutes and let it cool before drinking. He said the water is safe for bathing and showering.

Neighborhoods in the boil water advisory include:

Sandy Springs

Chadwyck

Alantown

Peach Blossom Terrace

Kentshire

Bridlewood

© 2018 WMAZ