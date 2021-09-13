Twiggs County investigators release home surveillance footage of double homicide suspect

Peggy White and her husband were found dead after a reported burglary at their home on Saturday

DRY BRANCH, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office and Macon Regional Crimestoppers held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss updates in a double homicide investigation.

Sheriff Darren Mitchum started off by thanking other agencies for their help in the case, including: GBI Region 13 (Perry), the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Department of Community Supervision, GSP Dublin post, FBI Macon office, ATF Macon Office, Macon Regional Crimestoppers, and others.

He announced a $10,000 reward in the case for anyone with information that identifies and leads to the arrest of the suspect, or suspects in the case.

He then played a 5-second clip of home surveillance footage taken from the White's back porch containing a suspect.

Anyone with information can call (478) 742-2330.

CASE HISTORY

Deputies were called about a burglary in the 1100-block of Riggins Mill Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The call was from the homeowner’s daughter, who said the house had been broken into and her parents were missing.

Hunters nearby heard a phone ringing and found 65-year-old Peggy White dead in a truck with a gunshot wound to the head.

The body of Peggy’s husband, Fred, was found hours later in a field at the edge of the woods.

Both bodies were less than a quarter-mile away from the home.

Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum told 13WMAZ they believe the crime was a “isolated, targeted incident.”