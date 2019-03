UPDATE, 6:35 p.m.:

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Deshaford Hicks. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:25 p.m.

Bibb deputies are at the scene of a shooting at 3401 Houston Avenue in Macon. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near the Pendleton Homes area.

WMAZ

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed it is a homicide.

