MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11:10 p.m.:

Macon's first fatal shooting of the year came in the evening hours on Villa Crest Avenue.

Authorities said Deshaford Hicks, 21, died from a gunshot wound. His cousin Zequila Martin was in disbelief when she arrived to the scene.

"I don't want to believe it until I see it for myself. I've got to get here and now that I'm here, I can't understand why," Martin said. "He wanted to do better and he was doing better. He wanted to accomplish a lot."

The Bibb County Sheriff's office says the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Neighbors in the area report hearing as many as 12 gunshots. Violence is not new to the area.

Last September, a teen was shot on the same street.

Jacqueline Anthony lives in the area and ran to the scene fearing for the lives of her four kids and 25 grandchildren. She said the violence in the area has to cease.

"Half of these darn children hadn't even got the chance to graduate high school," Anthony said. "They don't have families, they don't have a chance. They're being ran down in the streets like an animal."

Anthony said the neighborhood doesn't even feel safe enough to walk down the street.

"You're not safe out here. You don't know when you'll get caught in the crossfire of a bullet just getting a pack of potato chips and a soda," Anthony said.

As a parent, she said she can empathize with Hicks' parents.

"I just know that he's somebody's child that I care about. I don't know his name, his identity, but I know I feel for his parents tonight," Anthony said.

--------------

UPDATE, 6:35 p.m.:

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Deshaford Hicks. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:25 p.m.

-----------------

Bibb deputies are at the scene of a shooting at 3401 Houston Avenue in Macon. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near the Pendleton Homes area.

WMAZ

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed it is a homicide.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have details as information comes in.