UPDATE, 10 p.m.:

Note: An earlier version of this story said the driver died in the wreck according to the post on the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page.

According to Monroe County Public Information Officer, around 8:15 p.m. the driver of the tractor trailer had a heart attack. It was a single car accident and she ran off the road. She is in critical condition at The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

-----------

One person is in the hospital after a major crash on Interstate 75 South just south of Exit 185 in Monroe County.

According to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page, a driver was injured in the accident which involved a tractor trailer.

An update posted at 9:15 p.m. says that traffic is now moving again.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

Check back with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.