PERRY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:25 a.m.:

A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the road in Perry.

That's according to Georgia State Patrol. They say it happened just after 10 p.m. on General Courtney Hodges Boulevard near Baird Drive.

Police say 64-year-old Vijaykumar Bhathawala walked into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Doyle of Perry.

No charges have been filed and police say they believe no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The accident is still under investigation.

