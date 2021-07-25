Robins Air Force Base reopening Russell Parkway gate on Monday

According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page, the MLK gate will close and all gates will return to their normal operations

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Editors Note: The video in the story is from a previous broadcast on the gate closure from three days ago.

The Russell Parkway gate at Robins AFB will reopen Monday at noon.

At that time, the MLK gate will close and all gates will return to their normal operations, according to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page.

The post lists the hours for the MLK Boulevard gate:

Inbound ONLY: MLK 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday

Outbound ONLY: MLK 2 to 7 p.m. Monday- Friday

MLK Closed Weekends, Holidays and Family Days

All other gate hours remain unchanged. The base did not give any information on what prompted the gate closing.

On Thursday, Robins Air Force Base announced the gate on Russell Parkway would be closed indefinitely.