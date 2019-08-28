MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m.

According to Macon-Bibb County Jail records, Earl Adams was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The records show he's been charged with a probation violation and murder. He's still in jail, and no bond has been set.

Original Story: Tuesday, 11:31 a.m.

One man is charged with murder and another is still on the run, wanted in connection with a homicide at a Macon hotel.

On August 15, deputies found a man dead in a room at America's Best Value Inn on Romeiser Drive.

Deputies started investigating the death of 22-year-old Jarrium Malik Fuller as a suspicious death.

An autopsy later revealed Fuller was strangled to death after an argument with two men.

U.S. Marshals and the Bibb Sheriff's Special Response Team arrested Leetravis Briscoe at a hotel on Chambers Road.

Briscoe is being held without bond and charged with murder.

The man police are looking for is Earl Adams.

This makes Macon's 15th homicide of the year.

Anyone that knows of his whereabouts can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

