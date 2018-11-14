Warner Robins — UPDATE (10:09p.m.): According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page, police now have a suspect in custody. No other details are available at this time.

____________________________________________________________________________

Warner Robins Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead.

According to Jennifer Parson with WRPD, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times Tuesday night.

Parson says police responded to shots fired inside and outside of a home at the corner of Feagin Mill Road and Maplewood Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Police on the scene appear to be looking for something or someone in the area of the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

We'll continue to update this story as more details become available.

© 2018 WMAZ