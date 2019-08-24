DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:58 a.m. Tuesday

Lieutenant Stacey Sapp with the Dublin Police Department says a 16-year-old juvenile is being held on four counts of aggravated assault.

Sapp says more charges could be added, and juvenile court will determine the next hearing and bond status. They have not determined if he will be charged as an adult.

Sapp says only one of the victims is still hospitalized at this time.

Original Story, Saturday

A juvenile suspect has been arrested after four people were shot at a Dublin apartment complex Friday.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says the shooting happened at the Riverview Heights Apartments off Riverview Park Drive.

Two of the people injured are juveniles and the other two are adults. He says they're all expected to live.

Chatman says the suspect's name is not being released because they are a juvenile.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

