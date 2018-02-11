Local hospitals and fire departments will have a new sign up soon.

Starting November 1, medical facilities, police stations, and fire stations will put up signs in the window or a visible area that will designate it as a safe location for newborn babies to be taken care of.

This is a rule that has been added to the Georgia Safe Place for Newborns law that went into effect back in 2002.

The law made it acceptable for parents to leave their newborns with staff at either a medical facility, police station, or fire station in Georgia.

Iris Archer is the director at Covenant Care, a private adoption agency in Macon. She says this law allows for the process to be totally anonymous.

"A parent can do this anonymously and they can actually designate someone to drop their child off. It just has to be a personal drop-off of a child. No questions are asked, you don't give names or anything like that," said Archer.

The signs have specifications that include dimensions of 11 by 17 inches, if they are posted outside, they must be weather-resistant, and they have to be placed in a visible location near the entrance of the facility.

To read more about the Safe Place for Newborns Act of 22, visit the Department of Human Services website.

