The power pole has been removed from the road and traffic is moving again. Flint Energies is in the process of hanging the lines.

An accident has closed a stretch of Highway 96 in Houston County. It happened near Old Perry Road and County Road in Bonaire.

The state Department of Transportation says 96 is closed in both directions.

When 13WMAZ arrived to the scene, an SUV was spotted in a ditch. A power pole and cords were on the ground next to the vehicle. Lieutenant Brian Blanton with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says no other cars were involved in the wreck. The pole is laid across the road, blocking all traffic.

There is no estimate on how long traffic will be blocked.

No further details are available. There were no injuries. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

