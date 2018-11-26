Lawyers on both sides agreed Monday that the man accused of killing Tara Grinstead should be tried outside Irwin County.

Reporter Chelsea Beimfohr is in Ocilla covering a motions hearing for Ryan Duke.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed to a change of venue in the case because pre-trial publicity would make it so hard to find an impartial jury.

In February 2017, the GBI charged Duke with killing Grinstead -- over a decade after the Irwin County teacher and beauty queen vanished.

Today and tomorrow, an Irwin County superior court judge is scheduled to hear arguments on more than 30 motions in the case.

No trial date has been set.

