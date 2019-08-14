JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The sheriff's office has released new information on the cause of the fire.and the victim's cause of death.

They say the fire that killed 32-year-old Shaneka Basley likely started on or near the stove.

The news release from Sheriff Darren Mitchum says there's no evidence that the fire was set. They also say an autopsy found that Basley died from smoke and carbon-monoxide inhalation. There were no signs of other injuries or trauma.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that killed a Twiggs County woman as a possible arson.

According to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece, 32-year-old Shaneka Anntrell Basley died early Saturday from smoke inhalation.

It happened in a house on Highway 80 in Jeffersonville a little after midnight on Saturday.

Basley worked just down the road at the Dollar General as a manager.

"People come in the store, they would joke with her, and she would joke with them, and they're missing that," says Basley's coworker Kamisha Stephens.

Stephens worked with Basley for 2 years.

She says on Saturday, they closed the store in honor of her memory.

"She was kind, she was friendly to everybody, she had a big heart. If she could do something for you, she would do it for you," says Stephens.

Stephens says that Basley was someone that everyone loved.

"They come in the store now and they say that it's not the same, and I also feel it, too. It's not the same when you walk in the store -- her presence isn't there. It's hard. It's kind of hard for everybody," says Stephens.

The Twiggs County Sheriff's office declined to release any additional details on the fire.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the state's arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

