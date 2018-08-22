UPDATE: Coroner Danny Galpin has identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal accident as 82-year-old Horace Brooks.

--------------

One person is dead after a 2-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Moody Road and Willingham Drive in Bonaire.

That's according to Captain Ronnie Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department.

Harlowe said one person was killed, but did not give any information on any other injuries to any other drivers or passengers.

Houston County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the identity of the person killed at this time and are also not releasing details of cars or how the crash happened.

