UPDATE: Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley confirms Jessica Jasmen Andrade, 15, is the victim who died at the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol says one child is dead after an accident Sunday night in Laurens County.

Trooper Charles Hardy says a Ford F-150 with four people inside was traveling towards Holliday Road in Rentz when it crashed into a Lincoln Aviator carrying six people.

4 children were ejected from the car Hardy says, and one died on the scene. He added the kids were not properly secured in the vehicle.

Nine other people are now in the hospital, with at least one remaining in critical condition.

Hardy says the Aviator failed to stop at a stop sign, but they're still investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it’s available.

