Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously identified someone as deceased who was still alive. We received the incorrect information from Deputy Coroner Foster Hunt, who later notified us there was a mistake in the information he provided.

When 13WMAZ asked how that happened, Hunt said a family member incorrectly identified Lisa Williams as dead last night, when she wasn't.

As a result, this story has been amended to say that Lizzie Reed has been identified as deceased and Lisa Williams is alive.

Deputy Coroner Foster Hunt has released the names of the people involved in Tuesday's fatal accident.

Lizzie Reed, 68, Mahlon Ruff, 77, and Jesse Bryant, 29, both of Buckhead died from their injuries.

Lisa Williams,59, and Wanda Perry, 55, are recovering from their injuries at Navicent Health in Macon.

Cars are now driving again down Highway 441 near Milledgeville after the scene of a deadly car accident cleared Tuesday.

Orange markings from Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team show the direction of the car when it left the road, knocking down a mailbox in the process.

Senior Trooper Parker Brantley with Georgia State Patrol says the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer lost control with 4 passengers in the car.

"They were coming from Milledgeville -- not sure their final destination or where they were traveling to at this point," said Brantley.

Brantley says the car was headed northbound on 441 when it skipped off the road and flipped when it hit a ditch.

Brantley says 3 of the 5 of the members in the vehicle were dead before we got to the scene.

Brantley says the driver and a passenger were flown to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Baldwin County coroner John Gonzalez confirms one woman and two men died from impact.

He says the five appear to be headed to a group home in Eatonton.

Brantley says they're waiting to release the names of people involved in the accident until next of kin are notified.

Georgia State Patrol says no charges have been filed and the investigation into what caused the accident continues.