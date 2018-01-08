UPDATE: Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms has identified the city employee as Warren Scott Hicks.

Toms also confirmed Hicks was the same man indicted in 2014 for pandering and violation of oath of office.

According to documents obtained from Houston County, those charges stem from an incident in 2013 when Hicks was the constable of the chief magistrate.

"There was some indication of it, but none of it showed up on his criminal background," said Toms.

According to his sentencing sheet from May 2014, he was sentenced to 5 years of probation and there was a note stating, 'def not to hold any gov't position.'

Somehow, the city of Warner Robins had no idea of the charges, or the condition on his sentencing sheet, when they hired him a few years ago.

"I don’t think that anybody in the process [would've hired] had they known — why didn’t they know? I don’t know the answer to that, but had anybody known that he was not allowed to hold a government job by his probation he wouldn't have got it by that account," said Toms.

Toms says even if that stipulation wasn’t there, they still wouldn’t have hired Hicks if they had known about his criminal history, but they didn’t.

And now, Mayor Toms says he’s working to figure out why.

He added that Hick’s actions do not reflect the character of the city’s roughly 550 employees.

A Warner Robins city employee resigned Wednesday morning after a video circulated on Facebook that appeared to show him receiving oral sex from a woman.

According to Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, the man worked in the city utilities department.

"We can’t allow, in the city of Warner Robins, for this to become accepted behavior and it’s not," said Toms

The video appears to show the employee on the clock, wearing a city shirt and standing in front of a city utilities department truck at a home.

In the video, a person who claims to be the homeowner approaches the man and the woman and says, "You do know I live here, right?"

The city employee responds back, “I didn’t know. She said the house was empty, I’m sorry.”

So far, Toms has not identified the employee, but he called what he saw in the video "completely unacceptable."

