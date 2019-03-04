WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 51-year-old Jessie Ray Ramirez.

They said it appears he was jaywalking when the accident happened.

No charges have been filed yet.

---

A pedestrian was hit and killed at a busy Warner Robins intersection Tuesday night.

According to Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Knodishall Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Acting Chief John Wagner says a man appeared to be crossing Watson Blvd from south to north. Wagner says the man was struck by two cars.

Wagner says the intersection has seen its share of wrecks involving wrecks.

"We've had several pedestrian fatalities at this particular intersection," said Wagner. "This is a 40 mph zone and it is dark right here. We encourage you to use the crosswalks."

Acting Chief Wagner says his prayers are with the victim's family.