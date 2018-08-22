UPDATE: An updated news release from WRPD identified the man as 59-year-old Henry Love.

It says he drove into the parking lot of the grocery store around 9 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy confirmed Love died of natural causes.

Warner Robins police are investigating the death of a person found in a car in a grocery store parking lot.

According to Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department, the car was found in the parking lot of the Food Depot store on Watson Boulevard.

Parson says they do not know the cause of death and are waiting for the autopsy results, but called the death "suspicious."

