UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. Sunday

Warner Robins Water Supervisor Joey McDuffie says the advisory has been lifted.

-------------------------

Warner Robins Utilities customers in the Fieldstone Subdivision are under a boil water advisory.

The city of Warner Robins says any customers who live within the area should boil all water before using it. The advisory will be in effect for about 24 hours depending on water testing.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Everyone should keep boiling their water until their water utilities department says otherwise.

